



24.08.23 – Another hot day on the golf course this week for the members of the La Marina Golf Society, however the splendid Las Colinas Golf Course was well worth it.

This week the members were playing for the Multibuilt Trophy and a special thanks to Multibulit for sponsoring the day. After the game all the members met back at the La Marina Sports Complex for a Cold beer and Paolo’s homemade pizzas, a brilliant end to the day.

In today’s game third place went to Jeff Wiszniewski with 35pts and on count back in second place also with 35 pts was Roy Harris and the winner with 39pts and therefore, winning the Multibuilt Trophy was Charlotte Tranberg. There was also a semi-final match of the LMGS Knock out Cup being played which saw Charlotte Tranberg win over her opponent Alan Janes 7/6. Charlotte will be playing, either Gerry Mc Cabe or Vic Smith in the final, their match has yet to be played.

The nearest the pin winners were Charlotte Tranberg for hole 5, Louvain Smith for hole 7, Jimmy Scott for hole 10 and Sarah McCabe for hole 14.

Nobody won the twos pot so there will be a double rollover at our next game at La Finca. Well done to all of today’s winners.