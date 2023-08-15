



Most towns in recent decades have undergone a major urban transformation. A good example of this is Benidorm, which has gone from being just small another coastal town to sporting a silhouette full of skyscrapers, which have developed tourism its main economic engine.

It is now the third city in the number of tall buildings in Europe. Thanks to the General Urban Plan, in 1956, Benidorm was able to build high and to reach for the skies, and today it has the tallest skyscraper in Spain.

Following behind London and Milan, it is in the top three in the concentration of tall buildings, and behind Barcelona and Madrid in the total number of skyscrapers in Spain. This also places it amongst the top cities with the highest number of skyscrapers in the world, with seven of the 20 tallest buildings in Spain.

At number one in the ranking is the Intempo building, which is 202 metres high, has 49 floors and is number 5 in the national ranking. One of the peculiarities of this building is that it is only for residential use.

The Intempo is followed by the Gran Hotel Bali, located in La Cala de Benidorm, of 186 metres and 52 floors, opened on May 17, 2002, thus becoming the tallest hotel in Europe.

The bronze medal goes to Torre Lúgano. This is a building that is 158 metres high with a total of 43 floors for residential use. This building is the tenth tallest in Spain and houses 204 homes. It is the second tallest active residential building in Spain.

Another of the tallest buildings in Benidorm is the Neguri Gane, reaching up 148 metres and 43 floors. The most outstanding characteristic of this building is its rounded shapes, as a cylindrical base plan was used in its construction.

There is also the Kronos building, 140 metres high and with 41 floors, located in the Levante beach area, at the entrance to Benidorm.

Another emblematic and monumental building is the Don Jorge building, which is 124 metres high and has 36 floors. It is located in the Rincón de Loix area, near the Torre Lúgano and the next skyscraper, the Mirador del Mediterráneo.

Finally, the seventh tallest skyscraper in Benidorm, and the 20th in Spain, is the Mirador del Mediterráneo, with 123 metres and 35 floors. This monumental building is made up of 2 towers joined in a common core from the foundations to the seventh floor.

