



By Steve Hibberd

It doesn’t seem that long ago that Thader ended their Preferente season away at Villena, but now they have recouped and they are ready to do it akll over again.

Five pre-season friendlies have been announced, starting with a home match at the Moi Gomez stadium next Saturday, 12 August, against Elche based Kelme FC.

Next up will be another home fixture, this time the opposition will be the National 3rd Division side Elche Ilicitano on Saturday 19th August, kicking off at 8pm

On Wednesday 23rd August, ko 8.45 pm, Benferri CF will be the visitors for the third and final home friendly.

A trip to newly promoted San Fulgencio will follow, on Tuesday 29th August, ko 8.30pm, and then, on 1st September, kicking off at 8.30 pm, CD Almoradi will play host to the men from Rojales in the final warm up match before the new season commences.

The newly formed Community League will feature a number of teams that will be fairly new to Thader.

CD Olimpic, CF Tavernes, CD Denia, CD Javea, CF Calpe and L’Olleria CF have all played previously in different Preferente league groups, but they will now compete alongside the likes of Thader, plus another 8 teams from last season’s Preferente Division Group IV.

The season itself kicks off with a trip to Santa Pola on Sunday 10 September. This will be followed by a home fixture against CD Olimpic on Sunday 17th September.

A home match against Callosa on Sunday 17 December will the be last match in 2023, before the Christmas break.

The season ends on Sunday 19th May 2024 when L’Olleria CF will be visiting the Moi Gomez stadium in Rojales.