



The Governing Board has approved an agreement between the Orihuela Council and Turisme de la Comunitat Valenciana to carry out a number of tourism promotion activities.

This was confirmed on Tuesday by the Councillor for Tourism, Gonzalo Montoya, who said that Orihuela will receive 40,000 euros under the agreement that will enable a promotional campaign at national level and another at international level.

The national promotional action will be carried out in the north of Spain in order to attract tourists residing in that part of the country. “The objective is to attract those tourists who usually spend their holidays in towns in the province so that they come to visit Orihuela and enjoy the promotion of golf, cultural tourism and beach tourism”, said the Councillor. This will mean advertising campaigns on billboards and urban buses in Valladolid, Burgos, Bilbao, Gijón, Oviedo, Salamanca and León.

Advertising will also be carried out in councties such as the United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland and France to promote the Reconquest Festivities. “These ads will allow us to better justify our attempt to obtain the declaration of the Moors and Christians festivals as of International Tourist Interest”, explained Montoya. This campaign will consist of contracting advertising space in national printed media in order to attract international tourists through the promotion of the festivities.