



Quote: ‘I am very hungry for success at CD Montesinos – I don’t like losing. It’s exciting’ – new manager Willy.

By Andrew Atkinson EXCLUSIVE

Dani Pérez Williscroft is looking forward to the 2023-24 season with CD Montesinos having been appointed as their new manager in what is a new era for the club.

“It’s good to be back in football after 18 months out of the game – it’s been a long year and a half,” said Dani.

Known as ‘Willy’ the former Racing San Miguel coach is itching to get going in September, when the season kicks-off.

“We have had a couple of opportunities to return to football with other clubs, but we wanted to wait for the right opportunity,” said Willy.

Willy, who arrives at Monte with assistant Alex Rubido, said: “I was at Racing San Miguel for two and a half years, which were really good times.

“The first season in charge was really good, being within 1 point of going up, and having finished third. Then Covid-19 stopped the season.”

Monte will compete in the newly formed (FFCV) Valencia 2nd Regional Group 8, being one of 16 teams.

Speaking exclusively to The Leader, Willy said: “I am hungry for success – I don’t like to lose. I love football, I’m very competitive at everything I do.

“I want to win. I am really excited and looking forward to it. I’m not scared of anything.

“If you work hard and you love it, I think everything falls into place.

“The new division that has been formed by the FFCV includes teams that we don’t know the level of.

“We can only focus on what CD Montesinos can do and what we’ve got. So I’m not really worrying about the rest of the teams.

“We will play the games week by week and focus on what we can do as a squad.

“Some players at the club have had contracts renewed and we have brought in new faces.”

With the club having to put into place a new President in Joni Lorente and form a new Committee ahead of the 2023-24 campaign, Willy said: “We started a little late at getting the squad together, which was a little bit of a disadvantage to us.

“Other teams are clever on that front – and took a few players from our team, because they were waiting to see what was going to happen with CD Montesinos.”

Willy added: “But we are trying to put a good squad together – people who are going to give everything and fight for 3 points every game.

“The message to the fans is we are all working very hard to sign new players. We are really optimistic as to what is going to happen this season.”

*EXCLUSIVE Leader interviews with Monte manager Willy, President Macan and Supporters Club President Eddie Cagigao continues next week.