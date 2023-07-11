



Now flying on the beaches of Mojácar are the four Blue Flags awarded by the European Foundation for Environmental Education, and which since 1987 have distinguished the beaches and ports that comply with a series of rigid environmental and services conditions.

This year the beaches of El Cantal, Lance Nuevo, Marina de la Torre and Venta del Bancal-Ventanicas have renewed this distinction.

At the official flag-raising ceremony which every year the Mojácar Council Government team carries out jointly with the managers of each area’s most important hotels were present the Mojácar Mayor, Francisco García Cerdá, and the councillors Noemí Linares Ortiz, María Gracia Alarcón, Sergio Alonso and Jesús Montoya Gredilla.

Representing the hotel establishments were Belén García, Mar Tramunt, Roger del Blanc and Sonia León, managers and assistant managers of Best Pueblo Indalo, as well as Ricardo Escudero, Servigroup Area Manager, Cándido Jiménez, Hotel Oasis Manager, and Felicia Rodríguez from the Hotel Best Mojácar. Members of the rescue and lifesaving team monitoring the safety of Mojácar’s beaches during this 2023 summer season were also present.

It must be added that as well as these distinctions the beaches also have the Secretary of State for Tourism’s SICTED quality award, also renewed this 2023 season, joining the Blue Flags and representing a double quality guarantee.

Mojácar Council has received these distinctions with satisfaction as they correspond to the recognition of the local authority’s work to improve the Mojácar coastline.

Mojácar has 17 kilometres of fantastic coast. As well as these double award-winning and best-known beaches, you can also enjoy protected beaches on the outskirts of the urban areas, such as the Sombrerico and Granatilla, smaller, and while they don’t have facilities, they have the charm of being in a natural environment.

It is important to highlight the efforts of all the Council departments involved in maintaining and improving the optimum level of use of them all and presenting the highest level of quality that all Mojácar’s beaches have, as well as the effort made equally by the tourism business sector and which with the local council works together throughout the year.

The financial and human investment made in Mojácar’s beaches has translated into an increase in services, personnel and the quality of their facilities. Quality and effort that extends to all the services that the municipality offers the visitor.