



David Last, the founder of the former RBL Concert Band, was dined out by band members and guests at Semana 8 Chinese Restaurant, in Playa Flamenca, last Thursday night.

Davis resigned from the band 3 months ago after what he called ‘unnacceptable interference and pressure by the District Committee’. He has since gone on to form a clarinet quartet and a string trio.

Davis and his wife Chris, were joined by almost 30 friends and collegues, some of which had flown from UK, especially to attend the event. He was presented with a commmorataive shield and a mug while wife Sue received a colourful bouquet of flowers.