



” Where every person matters but God matters most!

Last week I had the privilege of conducting a funeral service for an elderly lady. The lady was not from Pilar or its municipality. Why am I telling you this? Because no-one, not a single person turned up to mourn this lady, to pay their respects, to say a final goodbye. Nobody.

The lady was beautiful in repose, she looked so very serene. This lady, I will not name her; lived, loved and was loved in return by many people throughout her long life. This dear soul ended her days in an Old People´s home, again not in the Pilar area. Did nobody visit her there? I do not know. There was not even a representative from the Home present. Her family were present on Zoom, almost 2,000 miles away, the service was live streamed.

I cannot even begin to explain how much my heart ached over this. My family are not here in Spain but I know that whilst I may die alone, I will certainly not be left to die alone – big difference! I know that family and friends will come to my funeral when I pass. So, only one bible verse do I give you today; asking that we love each other, “love your neighbour as yourself.” Matt 22:39. Also to be found in Leviticus 19:18.

It must be stated too, that there will clearly be other factors surrounding this sad story – as seldom is anything as it seems. This is not the first time I´ve heard of this happening but it is the first time it has come so personally close to me. Several of my friends said if they had known they would have attended – how kind! Sadly, by the point of starting a service it´s too late to gather a crowd.

And that brings another observation. At funerals, it is not uncommon for people to arrive at the last minute – sadly because they generally want to avoid some others – especially when there is tension in family or friendship groups – for a myriad of reasons. This happens. It is part of life. We don´t all get on. I´m also aware that this article may jingle on some people´s nerves. I´m sorry. It is close to the bone. But shouldn´t it be said? Shouldn’t we be aware?

I ask you: Is it not best to go and pay your respects and just avoid those you don´t wish to converse with – be the grown up, the mature one – rather than leave a friend, a loved one in a chapel, in a coffin, alone?

If there is someone, a friend, neighbour, old neighbour you´ve been meaning to visit? Go do it. Do it this week, do it regularly. Let them know someone cares. Don´t let anyone we know pass alone if we can help it. And if there is someone at a funeral whom you do not like or don´t agree with their views – leave all that be – and respect the fact that they have shown up because they loved at some point…. and have not stayed away.

Let me finish by reminding you of a poem you may have learned or read a long time ago:

God’s Minute – an Anonymous Poem I have only just a minute, Only sixty seconds in it. Forced upon me, can’t refuse it. Didn’t seek it, didn’t choose it. But it’s up to me to use it. I must suffer if I lose it. Give account if I abuse it. Just a tiny little minute, but eternity is in it.

What we do – matters!

Pilar Christian Community Church. Calle Canalejas 3, Pilar de la Horadada. phil.molloypccc@gmail.com English Service at 11am every Sunday. Info at: pilarchurch.com