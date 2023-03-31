Covid infections are continuing to increase across the Valencia region, with 906 new cases reported this week, in the small portion of the population still tested, compared to 795 last week, 718 the week before, 623 the week before that, and 583 in the first week of March. Last week, the infections were the highest since late January, a figure which has both been beaten and increased this week.
The combined monthly death toll for March is also higher than last month, with a total of 47 people losing their lives from Covid in March, compared to 42 in February. As we colse the first quarter of the year, 188 people have been killed by Covid in the Valencia region. In the last quarter of 2022, the total figure was 207 deaths from Covid.
We are now about to embark on one of the first busy periods of the year, the Easter holidays, when gatherings are common, and so mixing will increase considerably.
In the latest report issued on Friday, the Ministry of Universal Health and Public Health has notified a total of 906 new cases of coronavirus confirmed by PCR test or through antigen tests since the last update last Friday. The new cases by provinces are 172 in Castellón (196,840 in total), 160 in Alicante (537,007 in total) and 574 in Valencia (856,196 in total).
Of these, 501 are people over 60 years of age. By provinces: 88 from Castellón, 117 from Alicante and 296 from Valencia.
Valencian hospitals currently have 187 people admitted for COVID, 5 of them in the ICU: 39 in the province of Castellón, 3 in the ICU; 40 in the province of Alicante, 0 of them in the ICU, and 108 in the province of Valencia, 2 in the ICU.
8 deaths from coronavirus have been reported since the last update, all with a date of death in the last 7 days. They are 5 women, between 77 and 90 years old, and 3 men between 55 and 80 years old. The total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic amounts to 10,459: 1,267 in the province of Castellón, 3,965 in Alicante and 5,227 in Valencia.
The post Covid infections continue to increase across Valencia first appeared on This Is Torrevieja - News and events from Torrevieja.