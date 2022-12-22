



The Orihuela Costa and District Branch was delighted to award a Certificate of Appreciation last week to member Bob Smith, who contributed enormously toward the success of the Poppy Appeal in the branch.

Bob assisted ‘Mick the Grip’ with the administration and management of the appeal amongst 22 golf societies, attending and supporting their golf days and competitions, as well as helping to organise two ‘stand alone’ tournaments during the latter half of the year.

If it were not for the many days of their own time and effort dedicated by Bob and Mick, both well established contributors and members of the golfing fraternity, the amount raised from the sport would certainly be appreciably lower.

Bob was also instrumental in extending the appeal and the network of ‘helpers’ across the Campoverde and southern areas of the branch.

The presentation was made by the Branch Poppy Appeal Organiser, Eddie Coleman.