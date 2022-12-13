



Los Montesinos mayor Jose Manuel Butron is on hand to help expats to register their names to vote in the forthcoming local elections in 2023.

“If you are no longer a citizen of the European Union, (following Brexit), and you want to vote in the next local elections on May 28, 2023, you have to request your intention that you want to vote,” said Mayor Butron.

“For this you must go to the Los Montesinos Town Hall and fill out a form, stating your intention to vote before January 15th 2023,” he said.

“Remember, that even if you have voted previously, it is necessary every time there are elections to ask again that you want to vote,” added Mayor Butron.

The 2023 Spanish local elections will be held on Sunday, 28 May 2023, to elect all councillors in the municipalities of Spain and all 1,038 seats in 38 provincial deputations.

The elections will be held simultaneously with regional elections in at least seven autonomous communities, as well as local elections in the three foral deputations of the Basque Country, the eleven island councils in the Balearic and Canary Islands.

The elections will take place following a period of unstability dominated by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 and its political and economical consequences, including the worst worldwide recession since the Great Depression resulting from the massive lockdowns enforced to reduce the spread of SARS-CoV-2, as well as the economic impact of the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Municipalities in Spain are local corporations with independent legal personality.

They have a governing body, the municipal council or corporation, composed of the mayor, the government council and the elected plenary assembly.

Elections to the local councils in Spain are fixed for the fourth Sunday of May every four years.

Voting for the local assemblies is on the basis of universal suffrage, which comprises all nationals over 18 years of age, registered and residing in the corresponding municipality and in full enjoyment of their political rights, as well as resident non-national European citizens and those whose country of origin allows Spanish nationals to vote in their own elections by virtue of a treaty.

Full details and forms are available at Los Montesinos town hall. Ask at reception. Likewise for relevant town halls within the regions.