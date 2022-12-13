



In Spain the average winter temperature is higher than warmest region of UK

The UK Government has introduced a range of support measures to combat the UK’s cost of living crisis – from a £150 disability payment to a one-off council tax rebate earlier this year.

They have come as households battle soaring energy prices, with the energy price cap would be frozen at £2,500 a year from October, rather than increasing to £3,549 as previously announced.

Among payments still to be issued in autumn and winter are the second part of the £650 cost of living payment, a staggered £400 energy bills rebate and a boosted winter fuel payment.

When is the winter fuel payment 2022?

How much the cost of living allowance is and which pensioners can get it.

Also referred to as the ‘heating allowance’, it is an annual tax-free payment from the Department for Work and Pensions for older people.

Anyone who is eligible can receive £100-300 each year. This year, the Government will give about eight million pensioners an extra £300 to help with the cost of living crisis.

Who qualifies for the winter fuel payment? The winter fuel payment will be made available for households that include someone born on or before 25 September 1956.

But you must also live in the UK for at least one day during the week of 19-25 September 2022.

If you do not live in the UK during the qualifying week, you might still get the payment if both the following apply:

You live in Switzerland or a European Economic Area (EEA) country.

You have a genuine and sufficient link to the UK, this can include having lived or worked in the UK, and having family in the UK.

Residents of Spain

You cannot get the payment if you live in Cyprus, France, Gibraltar, Greece, Malta, Portugal or Spain – because the average winter temperature is higher than the warmest region of the UK.

Do I need to apply for the payment? You don’t typically have to apply for the winter fuel payment if you are eligible. You should receive the money automatically.

If you have not had the payment before, you will need to claim if any of the following apply.

You do not get benefits or a state pension; you only get housing benefit, council tax reduction, child benefit or universal credit; you get benefits or a state pension but live in Switzerland or an EEA country; you get an adult disability payment from the Scottish government.

You can claim winter fuel payment by phone or by post. Call 0800 731 0160 (+44 191 218 7777 from outside the UK).

Claims will be accepted until 31 March 2023.