



According to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics, there were 2.8 million nonfatal workplace injuries and illnesses in 2019. This number calls for the need to train employees about first aid as it is considered a proactive approach to improving workplace safety and the overall well-being of an organization. In addition, it’s beneficial, especially in avoiding preventable mishaps and potential loss of productivity hours.

This article highlights how giving the workplace access to first aid training can benefit the company, its employees, and the business’s bottom line. Below are some benefits a company can gain when its employees undergo first aid training.

Increased Awareness Of Workplace Safety

The simple practice of conducting workplace first aid training instills the importance of being more conscious of safety. When employees know how to identify potential hazards, they can become more mindful and minimize risks, which may lead to decreased incidents.

Likewise, increased awareness of workplace safety can be beneficial to employers. It brings potential life-saving results for their employees while providing peace of mind across the entire organization.

Creates A Positive Work Environment

In line with peace of mind, arranging employee first aid training makes everyone feel more valued. As an employer, this shows you’re concerned about their safety and not just about avoiding potential lawsuits and fines. Furthermore, the positive environment created in the workplace can boost employees’ morale. When this happens, employees are likely to stay loyal to the company and increase their level of productivity.

For example, in labor-intensive workplaces, bleeding control kits may be provided. The company could be legally liable if an incident arises from employees’ misuse of these kits. Check this out to learn more about bleeding control kits.

In addition, first aid training can double as a type of team-building activity. The time spent learning personal development skills can help build a unique bond among employees. As such, this contributes to an overall positive vibe of the whole company.

Quick Response To Prevent Worse Outcomes

Of course, having employees knowledgeable of first aid procedures affords the company quicker responses to emergencies. This heightened reaction will bring a sense of calm to the workplace when an unfortunate incident occurs. Additionally, this level-headedness can help avoid escalating the situation even further.

When employees quickly respond, they can prevent worse outcomes from accidents and medical emergencies. Even the most basic first aid training can prevent severe injury and further harm as you wait for professional first responders.

Besides this, having a quick response can also help reduce recovery time for injured victims. This ultimately benefits the business as it can welcome employees back to their productive state as soon as possible.

Improves Protection From Infections And Other Diseases

Specific injuries are susceptible to infections. When a workplace undergoes first aid training, it is equipped with suitable kits. First aid training gives employees an understanding of these medical supplies and teaches employees how to treat diseases and injuries and prevent further infections.

A company that provides its employees with first aid kits without the necessary training is at risk of wrongly administering first aid. Even the simple negligence of proper sanitization protocols can pose health risks. Hence, formal training and application are the way to go.

Keeps Employees Safe Beyond The Workplace

When employees are well-trained in first aid, they are expected to carry the knowledge from the first aid training outside of work. In effect, your employees are ultimately much safer individuals wherever they may be. Furthermore, looking at it from a macro perspective, this could lead to a decrease in missed time, which eventually aids company productivity.

It Can Save Money For The Company

While providing first aid training entails an upfront cost to the company, it can likewise offer financial benefits in the long run. If employees can administer first aid, thereby preventing worse outcomes, it can save both the victim and the employer money as it reduces workers’ compensation costs.

Of course, there’s also a cost to the employee-hours loss prevented by first aid training. Additionally, if the workplace can avoid a life-threatening injury, the employer can avoid paying health and safety fines and higher insurance costs.

Final Words

There is no downside to giving employees access to first aid training considering the benefits discussed above. Following the upfront costs of the training and purchasing first aid kits, the company enjoys all returns from there. Moreover, your employees learn essential life skills while feeling valued by the company, and, in effect, the workplace becomes a lot safer.