PIOC seek partnership with CLARO for Municipal Elections





PIOC PRESS RELEASE

The residents of Orihuela Costa have, and still are today, suffering from an appalling lack of services, compared to all the other districts under the control of Orihuela. This cannot be blamed on the population size as Orihuela Costa has inhabitants in far greater numbers than many of the neighbouring villages, but they have full control of their own administrative affairs.

I fail to see how a city at 30 kilometres distance, separated by countryside and two independent towns, can lay administrative claims on the coastal area. Surely a location with a population of 33,227 is of sufficient size to have its own municipal council, and elect councillors to that assembly who actually reside in the area, and can truly represent the region they live in.

It is amazing that towns and villages far smaller have control of their administrative affairs. Just a few kilometres from Orihuela Costa, the town of Pilar de la Horadada, with a population of less than 25,000, gained independence from the strangle hold of Orihuela in 1986.

Since that time the town has thrived and the amenities available to the residents have grown enormously. Funding raised from the area is actually spent on it’s residents contributing to municipal income.

There is ABSOLUTLEY no comparison between the public amenities in Pilar de la Horadada and those in Orihuela Costa; the former is a very well-resourced and thriving area.

55% of Orihuela revenue comes from the Coast, roughly 55-60 million euros a Year; Orihuela Costa also attracts 90% of tourism; what do the other 26 villages in the municipality bring to the table…… NOTHING. The reality is, that the residents of Orihuela Costa shoulder the burden alone of supporting the others. The truth is that without Orihuela Costa the remainder would not survive.

San Miguel del Salinas, population approximately 8,000; Montesinos, population 5,500; Dolores, population 7,300; Catral, population 8,600, are all self-governing and self-determining, independent administrative areas.

The services provided in all these areas clearly outstrip those available to Orihuela Costa residents. Until the citizens of Orihuela Costa have power over the development and advancement of their own locality they will continue to receive little more than scraps from the Orihuela table. Independence or devolved power for Orihuela Costa is the way forward. This is the only way that will ensure that services and amenities appropriate to the size of the population are provided.

For too long the Costa has been marginalised, neglected, and raided for the benefit of Orihuela. It is now time that the residents are provided with the services that they have been desperately waiting for.

PIOC has continually extended the olive branch to CLARO and it’s membership. Let’s unite and fight the next elections together. The ball is now in their court and so too is the future of Orihuela Costa.

UNITED WE ARE STRONGER – DIVIDED ORIHUELA COSTA WILL FAIL