



By Steve Robinson and Eddie Cagigao

CD Montesinos defeated Alguena CF away in the Valencia 1st Regional Group 8 in a confidence boosting result.

On an unusually small pitch both sides struggled to stamp any real authority on the game, with far too many misplaced/over-hit balls smothered by defences. HT: 0-0.

Alguena CF raced out of the traps in the second half, having a few testing chances with a stout Monte defence, notably centre back Manu and keeper Sergio, solid.

The Reds continued to play their football, with substitutions on 60 minutes seeing Kevin Morales and Gocu depart, seeing the deadlock broken with Carlos Poyatos netting to give the visitors the lead.

Pato rounded a Alguena CF defender and as the ball bounced over their keeper, he slotted home – only to look on with incredulity as the ref blew for offside.

On 90 minutes substitute Vicente beat two hapless home defenders, before slotting home with aplomb to give Monte a 2-0 win, wrapping-up the three points.

Caption: CD Montesinos line-up against Alguena CF.