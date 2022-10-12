



Alicante-Elche Airport has exceeded 10 million passengers in the first nine months of this year.

In September, the Costa Blanca portal added more than 1.3 million passengers, which already represents a recovery of 87.4% compared to the same month of 2019.

86.5% of the flights registered during the same month in the year prior to the arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Domestic traffic during the first nine months of the year is 11.7% higher than the same period in 2019. Along with this rise in domestic travellers, the international market is evolving positively and so far this year it has recovered 82% of the traffic.

In absolute terms, the countries that registered the most travellers during the month of September were the United Kingdom (499,051), Spain (200,187), Belgium (87,651), the Netherlands (79,276), Norway (77,149) and Germany (66,422).