



Former SC Torrevieja and CD Montesinos, Argentine born Lucas, has joined Valencia 1st Regional Group 8 rivals Racing San Miguel.

“We are delighted to announce a luxury addition for the 2022-23 season in Lucas Daniel Góngora, an Argentine player with experience in football in our region,” said RSM president Chema Valero.

Lucas played for SC Torrevieja last season, playing in 22 games that helped Torry finish second in the 1st Regional Group 9, having arrived from CD Montesinos.

“He is a player with experience and with qualities to raise the competition of the team. We are convinced he is going to contribute a lot to meet the objectives of this season”, added Valero.

Caption: Ex-SC Torrevieja and Monte player Lucas with RSM President Chema Valero.