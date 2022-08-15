



Cyclists Gordon Stead, Jim Seenan and Jim Ryand arrived in Los Montesinos having cycled 3,034 kilometres from Ayrshire.

The Scottish trio who live in the Vega Baja town were given a plaque for their successful challenge by Montesinos Sports Councillor Ana Belen after a gruelling 26 days in the saddle, during July 18-August 12.

“Los Montesinos and its Department of Sports presented a plaque to each of the participants, following their great pioneering sports challenge in the town,” said Ana Belen.

“Congratulations to Jim, Gordon and Jim for this challenge, but above all for involving the town of Los Montesinos and its Council,” she added.