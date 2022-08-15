



With the roads bustling with summer traffic, accidents will happen, which was the case when a car was left mounting another on Av Rosa Mazón, in Torrevieja.

“I have already seen three accidents of this nature in the last three days,” said Bienvenido Paloma.

“I found my car with damage, with no note or anything left. However, from a neighbour I found out that the car that hit me was French, and thanks to these neighbours I have the licence plate and photo of the car that was responsible.

“I have filed a complaint, although I don’t know if it will do any good.

Caption: Car mounts vehicle on Av Rosa Mazón, Torrevieja. Photo: Todo Torrevieja.