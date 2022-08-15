



Mojácar Council has presented at a press conference the launch of the Mojácar Augmented Reality Interactive Map, which does not need a mobile application, and where the user can interact through their mobile device, visiting and touring the destination from a different perspective and getting more information about the most important places of interest, simply by scanning a QR code.

The presentation was made by Emmanuel Agüero, Mojácar Council Tourism Councillor, Carmen García Campoy, Director of the local authority Tourism Department and the person in charge of the project, which is run by the Almería company, Yes I Do España.

This project has been fully paid for by the Junta de Andalucía’s Tourism, Regeneration, Justice and Administration regional ministry, thanks to the grant obtained by Mojácar Council under an open competitive system, aimed at promoting the implementation of information and communication technologies in municipal resources and tourism facilities (MUNITIC).

The Mojácar Interactive Map not only develops and promotes the municipality’s cultural heritage in several languages and in an attractive way, but also facilitates understanding and Mojácar’s tourism resources, making them more accessible and contributing to the intelligent management of the destination, as thanks to the measurement systems incorporated in the project, the local council will obtain valuable information about visitor preferences, movement flows, etc.

It is a development through which the user can interact through a mobile device, seeing the destination from a different perspective and providing them with more information about the most relevant points of interest, simply with a QR code, passing the mobile over a tourist map of the destination without having to download an app.

The map for visiting Mojácar has been personalised, with extensive information possibilities, totally adapted to the destination; new files have been generated for inclusion on the map, created for this project.

It has also been linked to existing information to increase synergies and strengthen the main information platform, which is the web: 3-D models which can visualise the Mojácar points of interest; audio guides, making existing audio guides more widely available, incorporating the information in several languages; videos that play on the map itself; 3-D elevations with virtual visits through 3-D elevation, videos and 360-degree photos, PDF files with information about places of interest and links that access content of interest related to the key points.

Some 50,000 people annually request specific information about how to visit Mojácar in the Tourism Office. With the evolution of the new technologies and the advance in the use of mobile devices, tourist information is experiencing a revolution and a qualitative leap in the area of information, becoming a fundamental tool for the dissemination of cultural heritage.

Equally, the planning of the trip is a very important part of this, and it is vital to put the most up-to-date information tools at the disposal of the potential visitor.