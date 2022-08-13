Hotel Algorfa to feature in UK TV Show





By Sandra Piddock

Hotel Algorfa is well-known in the local area, but the building and its new owners are set to reach an even bigger audience when they feature in a popular UK TV show, as the agent who handled the sale contacted the production company.

The Truscott family have been trying to buy the hotel and make a new life in Spain for the last two years, and on 2 August, they hosted a farewell and welcome party to say goodbye to previous hosts the Toth family from Hungary and hello to their new neighbours in Algorfa and the surrounding urbanisations.

After the 2020 lockdown, Robert and Lorraine Truscott travelled to Marbella to collect their motor home, which was being stored there, and decided to make a road trip of the return journey.

Fancying a couple of nights in a comfortable bed after several weeks on the road, they booked in to the Hotel Algorfa, and just like Victor Kiam in the Remington electric shaver advert all those years ago, they liked it so much they decided to buy it!

It hasn’t been an easy process for various reasons, mostly down to the notorious Spanish bureaucracy. More than one agent failed to progress the sale to conclusion, and the Truscotts were on the verge of abandoning their dream.

Then a chance acquaintance in a local restaurant put them in touch with Rob and Tracey Van Der Veer, of Orange Casas Estate Agents. Robert says:

‘Orange Casas also faced difficulties with the transaction, but the sheer tenacity of Rob and Tracey, combined with their extensive local and legal knowledge, pushed through the sale. We don’t think it would have happened without them, and we have now become firm friends.’

Robert’s daughter Grace will be running the business, with the help of hotel manager Nonie and her son Des, who is the welcoming face of the hotel’s bar. Robert sees his role as behind the scenes, organising necessary repairs and refurbishments, and generally upgrading the premises to provide a better experience for their guests, whether they are staying for a few days or just chilling on the hotel’s large shaded terrace, with its fantastic views over the mountains.

The Truscott family may be relative newcomers to the hospitality trade, but they have some great ideas for the hotel, going forward. A new menu is already in place, top class local entertainers are already signed up for regular slots, and there will be a number of new services on offer to encourage local residents to use the hotel as a hub of the community and make full use of its facilities.

Plans are at the development stage at the moment, so we can’t share them yet, but check out the hotel’s Facebook Page for the latest news.

The TV production team has already filmed the Truscotts back in England, and during the latter stages of the purchase and the opening party, which saw over 150 people enjoying a magnificent paella and several hours of entertainment. They will also be capturing the key moments over the next few months.

Cameraman Phil is almost like one of the family, as he’s been there for all the highs and lows. Right now, everyone is on a high, as the Truscotts adjust to life in Spain and get to know the area.

Robert says: ‘We want to extend a warm welcome to everyone, and we are hiring Spanish staff, as well as any other nationalities who wish to work with us. Algorfa is a pretty cosmopolitan place for such a small town, and we want everyone to feel at home here.’

Everyone in Algorfa is keen to see the hotel develop under the care of the Truscotts, who have already been welcomed into the community with open arms. And who knows – a few of the locals could become celebrities once the show is aired!