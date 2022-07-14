



On Friday, the Valencia Government opens the application system for self-employed people “especially” affected by the energy crisis to request aid of 300 euro from the regional administration, a bonus which is also compatible with those of the central government.

The Minister of Finance and Economic Model, Arcadi España, appeared in Les Corts to present the decree of the Generalitat of aid, which the Consell approved last Friday.

As explained by the minister, from Friday and until next 22 July, all those interested may request the direct help.

Arcadi España detailed that this measure granted by the Generalitat within the Reactive Plan “will have an economic endowment of 45 million euro that will be distributed in direct aid of 300 euro with which up to 150,000 Valencian autonomous people can benefit.”

In addition, “the aid is designed to be compatible with the subsidy of 200 euro for natural persons with low income and assets from the central government”, so they may be cumulative.

You will be able to claim this 300 euro aid if you live in the region, and can prove by means of a responsible declaration that you have been economically affected by the increase in energy costs in an amount equal to or greater than 300 euro and that they have been registered in the Special Regime for the Self-Employed since before February 24, 2022 and that have continued to be registered until July 12, the date of publication of the call in the DOGV.

To access the aid, it will be necessary for self-employed workers to be registered in one of the more than 340 economic activities of the Tax on Economic Activities (IAE) that are detailed in the approved decree as activities most affected by the increase in energy costs and production. Among other beneficiary sectors, the extraction of raw materials, the production of food products and beverages, glass and paint manufacturing, construction, footwear, furniture, textiles, restaurants and liberal professionals can be included.

The presentation of applications will be carried out in two procedures. The first will be the request for an appointment, which will begin at 09:00 on July 15 and end at 23:59 on July 22. In the second procedure, the electronic signature will be necessary, and it will only be accessible to people who have requested an appointment in advance.

Applications will be submitted electronically at the electronic headquarters of the Generalitat and interested persons will have at their disposal on the website of the Ministry of Finance and Economic Model the information on the call, required documentation and direct access to the electronic headquarters to make the request.