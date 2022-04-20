



Perfect Power is set to go to post in the Group 1 Qipco 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket on April 30, following the Group 3 Greenham Stakes victory at Newbury on April 16.

“Perfect Power is in great shape after winning the Greenham and has taken his race really well,” said trainer Richard Fahey.

Fahey trains Perfect Power for Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum, 34, nephew of Sheikh Mohammed and chairman of the Dubai Racing Club.

Philip Robinson, assistant racing manager for Rabbah Bloodstock, said: “Richard had a long conversation with Sheikh Rashid and the horse has come back from the race jumping and kicking, which is what you want with him.

“It’s all systems go for the 2,000 Guineas as things stand – we didn’t think we had anything to lose by throwing our hat in the ring.”

Perfect Power, winner of the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot, the Prix Morny and Middle Park Stakes as a juvenile, is priced at 11-1 for the Qipco 2,000 Guineas, that sees Craven Stakes winner Native Trail 5-4 favourite.

Qipco 2,000 Guineas betting: 5-4 Native Trail, 7-2 Coroebus, 9-2 Luxembourg, 11-1 Perfect Power, 12-1 Point Lonsdale, 14-1 Dubawi Legend, 20-1 Checkandchallenge, 25-1 bar.

