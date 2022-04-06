



The end of the mandatory use of face masks indoors looks now to have a date.

The end of the mandatory use of masks indoors will be April 19, subject to approval by the Council of Ministers, as proposed today by the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, to the autonomous communities in Toledo, where the Interterritorial Health Council is being held.

It was clear that the decision was going to be made soon, but there were some that had hoped the move would come before Easter, but it will be just after, following the criteria of the majority of the communities and the panel of experts who preferred to wait a little longer.

But there will be exceptions. The use of masks will continue to be mandatory in spaces shared with vulnerable people, such as public transport, and in the health and socio-health fields (nursing homes, hospitals and health centres).

Ending the mask indoors was the last great measure to stop the spread of covid that remained in Spain. Since Monday, March 28, tests are no longer carried out, nor is it necessary to isolate mild positives.

One of the main doubts that hovered in making this decision was knowing what was going to happen at work. The final decision is that the masks can also be removed in the workplace, although the alert report recommends that people at risk continue to wear them if they cannot guarantee a distance of one and a half metres from colleagues.

The indoor mask has been the last non-pharmacological measure that remained in force after two years of the pandemic. President Pedro Sánchez himself already advanced weeks ago that his end was near, although he did not set a specific date. He left the announcement in the hands of the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias.

Darias, for her part, has been anticipating the withdrawal of this garment that, since last February 10, was no longer mandatory outdoors. “Sooner rather than later,” the minister replied in the Congress of Deputies the last time she was asked about the matter. Precisely, this week the Lower House was scheduled to debate in full and in committee on the advisability of maintaining its use.