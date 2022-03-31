



Airport operator Aena has announced that 105 more homes, and the CEIP Rodolfo Tomàs i Samper school, will be included in the Airport Acoustic Insulation Plan, and will therefore be soundproofed.

This will bring the total to 3,810 homes in which soundproofing improvements will be undertaken.

Many residents still have to present the necessary documentation for Aena to take care of the insulation, in addition to which there are also a further 18 homes pending approval.

In addition, improvement works will be carried out at the CEIP Rodolfo Tomàs i Samper school, located in El Altet, to complement the insulation that the centre already has. The work will be carried out during the Easter holidays, so as not to interfere with the activity of the school.