



Coinciding with the arrival of Holy Week and the arrival of Easter tourists, Elche town hall has launched an extraordinary cleaning plan to fine-tune the beaches of the municipality.

This was announced by the Councillor for Cleaning, Héctor Díez, who pointed out that “we are at the gates of Holy Week and the storm has hit us very hard, so the municipal cleaning service of the UTE Elche is doing an extra effort working with a special device of 15 operators who are working on cleaning all the sand from our nine kilometres of coastline, removing all the algae and all the waste that the storm may have dragged up”.

Díez has indicated that, at the same time, work is also being done to clear and adapt all accesses to the beach, both in La Marina, as well as in El Altet, Los Arenales and Balsares-Carabassí.

“The purpose of the Municipal Government is that for the next Easter holidays the beaches are ready, showing the best possible image and thus welcoming all visitors and, of course, so that all the people of Elche can enjoy them”, the councillor concluded.