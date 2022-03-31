



Local Freemason’s Lodges, Old Tower Number 49 and Caledonia Number 68 recently held a tea party event in Villa Martin to raise funds for DEBRA, Piel de Mariposa, the butterfly children’s charity.

Great fun was had by more than sixty brethren and their invited guests while helping a very worthy cause.

Over nine hundred euros were raised which will be used to purchase a computer and camera so the nurses can photograph the wounds of the children, to better allow them to make more accurate diagnoses in order to offer an even greater standard of care.

The charity provides care for children with epidermolysis bullosa (EB) who suffer excruciatingly painful skin blisters which typically affect both hands and feet.

If you have an interest in joining Freemasonry, please contact me on the email address below:

prensa@glpvalencia.com