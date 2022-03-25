



The Provincial Tourist Board has organised a press trip with Czech journalists to whom it will show the potential of different parts of the province of Alicante, taking advantage of the new air route that connects Prague (Czech Republic) with the Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández airport.

The event, which is part of the Promotion Operational Plan of the autonomous body of the Diputación de Alicante -with the support of Turespaña-, aims to promote the Costa Blanca destination in the Czech market, especially with a view to the summer season.

Reporters from train and plane magazines, print and digital newspapers, specialised online publications in this sector and in the luxury travel segment, as well as national podcasts participate in this initiative.

The editors will carry out an intense program of tourist visits to the province, many of which will be part of the ‘Made in Alicante’ products that are developed on the Costa Blanca. Gastronomy, wine tourism, nature and the interior, bird watching, industry and culture dominate a good part of the actions, with which they will tour towns such as Alicante, El Castell de Guadalest, Callosa d’en Sarrià, Calp, Benissa, Villena and Elche.

During their stay in the province, the informants will be able to carry out rice showcooking workshops, visit wineries and vineyards, taste traditional local products, as well as discover castles, museums or parks and natural spaces.

Regarding the new air route operated by the Eurowings airline, some 56 flights will be carried out, until October, with an estimated capacity of 8,400 seats. This link is added to the already existing Ryanair link with the Czech city of Pardubice, which will also operate from March to October with more than fifty scheduled departures.

Likewise, the Costa Blanca will have a presence in the country with a campaign on buses and the Prague metro, as well as in various print media, thanks to an action in coordination with Turespaña.