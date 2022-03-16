



By Andrew Atkinson

Venetia Williams trained L’Homme Presse landed the Grade One Brown Advisory Novices Chase under Charlie Deutsch at the Cheltenham Festival on Wednesday.

“He makes it so easy,” said jubilant Deutsch, returning his first Festival win, after gaining victory ahead of Ahoy Senor.

Deutsch, who roared-on the Cheltenham crowd entering the winner’s enclosure, said: “He felt comfortable all the way and it’s wonderful to get a big winner at Cheltenham after a good season. Venetia has done all the hard work.”

Seven-year-old L’Homme Presse, mooted for a crack at next year’s Cheltenham Gold Cup, returned as 9-4 favourite, in the absence of the withdrawal of Paul Nicholls’ trained Bravemansgame, due to the ground.

After a 3 1/2 lengths win over Ahoy Senor, tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info, backed from 13-2 to 4-1, Williams said: “He has been fantastic. I am thrilled and honoured.”

