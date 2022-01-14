



Consistency is key, especially when you’re playing sports and a whole army of commentators, fans, and gamblers have staked their hearts and their wallets on your performance. Here we are looking at 10 players with the longest touchdown streak, defined as uninterrupted games where the quarterback made at least one touchdown pass.

Tom Brady

It may be no surprise that Tom Brady is at the top of our list. He is a veteran of the sport who can be relied on for a solid touchdown performance and he’s still killing it today with the Buccaneers.

For his longest streak, we need to go back to his time with the New England Patriots. From the 12th of September 2010 to the 29th of September 2013, Brady made a touchdown pass for 52 consecutive games. As you’ll see, this is head and shoulders above second place.

Peyton Manning

Brady’s old rival Peyton Manning takes the second spot, which makes sense given that he is in the running for being one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time. While he is retired now, he still holds many NFL records and has achieved several touchdown pass streaks in his time.

As for his passing touchdown streak, he consistently passed a touchdown in 44 consecutive games for the Denver Broncos. Starting on the 9th of September 2012, his streak would end on the 30th of November 2014, and he would retire soon after.

Drew Brees

Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints actually has two touchdown pass streaks to his name, occupying the third and fourth positions. While he went for 38 games non-stop between 9th December 2012 and the 20th of September 2015, let’s focus on his more impressive streak.

That would be 43 games, just one game shy of Manning’s record. The streak started on the 9th of September 2010 and came to an end on the 25th of November 2012.

Brett Favre

As one of the men responsible for the 90s turnaround of the Green Bay Packers, Brett Favre is next in uninterrupted touchdown passes. He’s also one of the more accomplished players who leads the league in interception and fumbles.

His streak came quite late in his run with the Packers, starting on the 20th of October 2002 and ending on the 29th of November 2004, a span of 36 games.

Matt Ryan

Matt Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons is next with a touchdown pass streak of 30 games. Those games took place between the 20th of December 2015 and the 26th of November 2017, during which he had his 2016 MVP season.

Kirk Cousins

Kirk Cousins’ streak is one that has just come to an end. As quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings, Cousins started his touchdown pass streak on the 27th of September 2020 and lost it on the 26th of December 2021. At 29 games, Cousins could have overtaken Matt Ryan if he could carry his streak past the new year.

Dave Krieg

Our next streak happened way back in the 80s, where Dave Krieg of the Seattle Seahawks made a touchdown pass in 28 games straight. He’s the first of three 28-game streaks on this list but he was the first. His streak started on the 11th of December 1983 and ended on the 10th of November 1985.

Tony Romo

Tony Romo of the Dallas Cowboys is the next player to achieve a 28-game touchdown pass, which started on the 1st of October 2012 and came to a halt on the 22nd of December 2013. While it was only a year, Romo played and scored in enough games to make the list.

Philip Rivers

Philip Rivers of the San Diego Chargers is the last football player in this list to have reached a 28-game touchdown pass streak. His streak started later than Romo’s, on the 9th of December 2012, and then it came to an end on the 23rd of October 2014.

Like Brees, Rivers had less impressive streaks that have been excluded to include the next player.

Johnny Unitas

Our last touchdown pass streak is also the oldest, where Johnny Unitas of the Baltimore Colts achieved a 26-game streak where his passes resulted in a touchdown for each one. Unitas’ streak started on the 9th of December 1956 and ended on the 2nd of November 1958.

Conclusion

Those are the top ten players who have achieved uninterrupted touchdown pass streaks in recorded NFL history. Note that we focused on the players themselves, so shorter streaks by Drew Brees, Peyton Manning, and Philip Rivers were skipped to get to the next player.

There are also many streaks going on right now, so it’ll be interesting to see how the leaderboard may change in the future.