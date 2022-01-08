The Irish lotto was launched in the late 1980s and it has gone on to raise more than €4.9 billion for good causes, funding projects in sport, recreation, health, welfare, arts, national heritage, and the Irish language.

There are two Irish Lottery draws each week – Wednesday and Saturday – and the Irish Lotto results and winning numbers are published online shortly afterwards.

The Irish Lotto draw takes place every Wednesday and Saturday at around 8pm (GMT).

The Irish lottery has one main draw and two additional draws – Irish Lotto Plus 1 and Irish Lotto Plus 2 – which players can enter and have the opportunity to win more prizes.

Saturday 08 January 2022
Irish Lotto Results
04
08
19
35
36
41
23
Plus 1 Lotto Results
03
05
07
25
29
41
31
Plus 2 Lotto Results
11
15
31
35
43
44
47
Jackpot (€): €19.060.800
Next Irish Lotto Jackpot
Wednesday 12 January 2022

Irish Lotto Draw Prize Breakdown

Main Draw

CategoryPrize per WinnerWinnersPrize Fund Total
Match 6
Match 5 plus Bonus
Match 5
Match 4 plus Bonus
Match 4
Match 3 plus Bonus
Match 3
Match 2 plus Bonus€3 Scratch Card

Plus 1 Prize Breakdown

CategoryPrize per WinnerWinnersPrize Fund Total
Match 6€1,000,000.00
Match 5 plus Bonus€5,000.00
Match 5€500.00
Match 4 plus Bonus€50.00
Match 4€20.00
Match 3 plus Bonus€10.00
Match 3€3.00
Match 2 plus Bonus€2.00

Plus 2 Prize Breakdown

CategoryPrize per WinnerWinnersPrize Fund Total
Match 6€250,000.00
Match 5 plus Bonus€2,500.00
Match 5€250.00
Match 4 plus Bonus€25.00
Match 4€10.00
Match 3 plus Bonus€5.00
Match 3€3.00
Match 2 plus Bonus€2.00

How to play the Irish Lotto

