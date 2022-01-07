



Tennis legend, Novak Djokovic, has thanked fans from “around the world” for their support as he sits in a hotel waiting to learn if he will be deported from Australia.

Djokovic landed in Australia earlier this week to begin peparations for the Australian Tennis Open but he was denied entry to the country and sent to a detention center in Melbourne while he waits to challenge the decision in court on Monday morning.

Djokovic, who has expressed his opposition to vaccination mandates, had been granted a medical expemption to play in the Australian Open. The decision angered many Australians who have experienced one of the world’s harshest lockdowns since the beginning of the Covid pandemic nearly 24 months ago. Some 90% of the Australian population have been vaccinated against the Coronavirus but they still face heavy restrictions as the number of those infected continues to rise.

The medical exemption was given to Djokovic by two independent medical panels organised by Tennis Australia and Victoria State. On Wednesday, however, Djokovic was detained by the Australian Border Force for “failing to provide appropriate evidence”.

Father of Novak Sjokovic, Srdjan, confirmed that his son was being held in a room guarded by police and said that it was “not just a fight for Novak, but a fight for the whole world”.

The Australian Open will begin on 17 January. Djokovic is hoping to win the tournament for the tenth tim and become the world’s most successful male tennis player with 21 Grand Slams to his name.

Menawhile, the Czech government have confirmed that Renata Voracova has also had her Australian visa cancelled. The Czech foreign ministry said that she was being held in the same facility as Novak Djokavic but that she now intends to drop out of the Australian Open and leave the country.