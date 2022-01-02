



Press Release CLARO/Cambiemos

Since mid-December when Orihuela Town Council bricked up the entrances to this 60 metre stretch of precious coastal walkway requiring a detour of 2 kilometres outrage has continued.

C.L.A.R.O and its coalition allies Cambiemos introduced a motion at this week’s end of year plenary Town Council meeting decrying the closure and urging its reopening as soon as possible.

The motion expressed incredulity at the failure of the PP-Ciudadanos government to take measures to prevent the closure since the first legal victory of the owners of urbanisation Bella Vista in 2016 who consider the Paseo private land. Shamefully, the motion was defeated by the joint forces of the PP and Ciudadanos parties.

This was despite an additional element introduced by C.L.A.R.O into the debate, namely the danger which frustrated walkers incur by passing behind the wall enclosing the Paseo, risking a vertiginous fall in order to avoid the 2 kilometre detour.

Given the opposition of the governing parties to the motion, it is more and more open to doubt that the government will approve the expropriation of the “private” pathway and reopen the coastal Paseo by the summer as they continue to promise.