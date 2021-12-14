



Celebrities will again be flying in from the United Kingdom in March for one of the most prestigious events on the Costa Calida calendar. The 11th Los Amigos de Mazarron FC Gala Evening and Dinner in support of Mazarron Football Club will be held at the Hotel la Cumbre, Puerto de Mazarron on Tuesday 29th March 2022.

The event is sponsored by the Mazarron Entertainments Group (Camposol Club de Golf, the Club House Camposol, Alley Palais, and La Nueva Taberna MCC).

The speakers are former Newcastle United, Southampton, Portsmouth and Barnsley defender John Beresford MBE and award-winning comedian Lea Roberts.

Gary Marshall will once again be acting as our Master of Ceremonies for the evening and musical entertainment will be provided by Woody. Other celebrities expected to be in attendance are former England International Tony Currie and former Charlton Athletic midfielder Peter Reeves.

The event is always a great success and we are delighted to be organising this again after a two-year absence because of Covid-19. It is an evening for everyone, whether football fans or not with good food, wine, comedy, and music to accompany the football experiences of our guest speaker. In addition there will be a raffle, Key in the Box competition and an auction of sporting memorabilia.

The dress code of collar and tie also means that it is a chance for the ladies to dress up in their fabulous dresses for this very special occasion.

The Hotel is being completely re-furbished having been recently taken over. Although the hotel costs have risen we are keeping the ticket price at €50 (€45 for Los Amigos members).

This includes a five-course dinner with coffee and local beer, house wine and soft drinks during the serving of dinner. There are a limited number of VIP tickets available at a cost of €60 which includes a pre-dinner drinks reception and photo opportunity with the celebrities.

For those wishing to stay overnight at the hotel, the cost of a room is €50 for a double room without breakfast (€25 pp) or €40 for a single room without breakfast. Please call Keith on 634 317 561 or email salterkb@hotmail.com if you wish to order tickets or call at the weekly Los Amigos meetings at Mariano’s Bar & Restaurant, Camposol A (Thursdays 4pm).