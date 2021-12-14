



This is Smudge now returned to his happy owner. In September he managed to escape in the Herrada area near Almoradi and be taken to the Shelter some 4 weeks later. In the meantime his mum had to return to England.

A volunteer found he had a Microchip but it had not been updated fully. This volunteer posted the story and photo on her FB, which was viewed by a friend of the owner.

She duly contacted the Shelter to arrange a foster home for him while she made the necessary arrangements to have him brought to England.

He arrived there a few days ago. However, this story goes to prove not only how useful it is to have your animal micro-chipped but to also ensure that you update it.

For further information contact our Facebook page – concejalía de protección animal de torrevieja or by e-mail – alberguecats@gmail.com