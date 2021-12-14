



Such was the success of “Mingle Bells” again this year that somebody has already asked if they can book for 2022 next year!!!!

This popular afternoon at the Marina Bar Calle de las Rosas on the 10th Dec started with a two course

Christmas lunch followed by a quiz, spot prizes, raffle and the crowd participating in the song “The Twelve Days of Christmas”, Organizers David and Lorraine Whitney were once again thrilled with the result, raising 317 Euros for The Stroke Association. The total including a generous donation of 50 Euros from a kind lady called Margaret who had personal reasons for donating to this charity.

Rita and Dave and their trusty team of helpers at the bar worked hard to provide bar service and provide a delicious meal, Members of “The Phoenix Band” played Christmas Carols and Ned Fagan coaxed his good friend Santa Claus to pop in and serve the diners with mince pies which were generously provided for the event by Iceland Overseas Supermarket.

Now it is time for a short break for David & Lorraine to recharge their batteries ready for new events in 2022 so watch this space.

In closing they would like to thank everybody who helped to make this event so memorable.

The photo shows Santa serving mince pies at the event.