A total of 80 people have now been confirmed positive in ae coronavirus outbreak among medical staff at the Malaga Regional Hospital (formerly Carlos Haya), with the number likely to increase further. Most belong to the intensive care unit (ICU).

Those affected are all asymptomatic or they have mild symptoms, similar to those of a cold. There are no infected patients, official hospital sources have confirmed.

It is thought that the infections could have occurred at a Christmas meal held on December 1 with where there were some 174 people ICU professionals, although it could also have its origin in the nursing examinations that took place on November 28.

As a result of the infections the Andalusian Health Service (SAS) is urgently employing temporary staff, especially nurses and nursing care technicians, to fill the gaps of those professionals who are now on leave and in isolation at their homes.

SAS sources have stated in relation to those infected: “We just want to highlight our support for the magnificent work and dedication that the Malaga and Andalusian health community is demonstrating.” adding, “The public must remain calm and trust those who will continue to take care of us in this pandemic.”