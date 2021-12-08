Specsavers Ópticas Costa Blanca South Christmas Appeal





Specsavers Ópticas Costa Blanca South stores become drop-off points for the A Helping Hand Christmas Appeal

SPECSAVERS Ópticas in Guardamar, Torrevieja and La Zenia are joining a Christmas campaign to ensure that disadvantaged children have a gift to open this year.

They are drop-off points for the campaign organised by A Helping Hand Costa Blanca and welcome anyone to pop in with their gifts until 15th December.

Lisa James, store director from Specsavers Ópticas explains, ‘I have been really impressed by all the hard work that Ines Perkins has been doing to help those people in our local area who have struggled due to the pandemic and desperately need support. When I saw her Christmas appeal collecting toys for so many children whose families are having a hard time right now, I just knew we had to get involved, so I’m so delighted that all three Specsavers Ópticas stores in the Costa Blanca South can act as drop off points for this excellent cause.’

A Helping Hand Costa Blanca are collecting Christmas gifts for 173 children in Southern Costa Blanca. They have identified struggling families between Alicante and Torrevieja on the coast and Elche, Orihuela and Murcia inland and want to make sure that all the children have a wonderful Christmas this year.

They are asking generous local residents to spend around 10€ per child on a new gift, for children between two and 10 years old. Wrap the present and label it with your name, the age range suitable for the gift and whether it is for a boy or a girl and drop it off at Specsavers Ópticas in Guardamar, Torrevieja or La Zenia. The campaign is running until 15th December and the charity hope that many local residents will get behind it and make a child smile this Christmas.

As well as the Christmas campaign, A Helping Hand feeds 300 people through their food bank, so donations of non-perishable food, cleaning products and toiletries are also welcome.

Ines Perkins has been working tirelessly for over a year feeding around 100 families a month and explains that they rely on the generosity of local residents to keep going with this important work.

She says: ‘Thank you to Specsavers Ópticas and all the businesses which have put themselves forward as drop-off points and supporters of our charity. We give our families clothes, toys, baby items and sometimes furniture. We run campaigns for Easter eggs, birthdays and now Christmas and appreciate everyone who takes part. If you can help with a simple packet of pasta, or a Christmas present for a child or maybe a clear out of your wardrobe – anything helps.

I believe the kids are most important and don’t think they should suffer because of the tough financial situation their families find themselves in. This is why we’d love it if as many people as possible could choose a Christmas present for a child in need, wrap it and drop it off at one of our drop-off points. Thank you for your generosity.’

Find out more about the charity by following @AHelpingHandCostaBlanca on Facebook. Find your nearest Specsavers Ópticas store by visiting www.specsavers.es