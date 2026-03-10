



The Main Hall of the Cultural Society Casino of Torrevieja hosted a well-attended conference on Saturday, March 7 at 7:00 p.m., titled “Casanovas and His 125th Anniversary.” The talk was delivered by Torrevieja-born conductor José Francisco Sánchez and attracted a large audience.

The event was opened by José Miguel Toro, who introduced the speaker and outlined the structure of the evening. José Francisco Sánchez then delivered an engaging presentation reviewing the life and work of Maestro Francisco Casanovas, highlighting his many achievements and international recognition.

Among the milestones discussed were Casanovas’s performances around the world, including his participation in the 1924 Paris Olympic Games with the Pau Casals Orchestra. He also won the Columbia Saxophone Prize in New York in 1945, where he was regarded as the finest interpreter of the instrument in the world. Casanovas was also the teacher of the renowned conductor Zubin Mehta, widely considered one of the leading orchestral conductors internationally and honorary president of the Francisco Casanovas Association.

The evening concluded with a musical performance by the speaker himself, José Francisco Sánchez, playing the oboe accompanied by pianist Natalia Khomyak. Together they performed two works by Maestro Casanovas: Perfume de Oriente and Dime que me quieres.

Among those attending the event were the Casino’s vice-president Asunción Valenzuela, the Mayor of Torrevieja Eduardo Dolón, and councillors Gitte Lund, Óscar Urtasun, and María Gertrudis Páez.

The next event organised by the Francisco Casanovas Association will take place on Sunday, March 15 at 12:00 p.m. at the Municipal Theatre of Torrevieja, featuring its second “Family Concert” performed by the Casanovas Orchestra, titled “Sonrisas y lágrimas” (Smiles and Tears).

Tickets cost €10 and are still available at the Municipal Theatre box office from Tuesday to Saturday (10:30–13:30 and 17:30–20:30), as well as online through the Cultura Torrevieja website.