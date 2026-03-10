



Spanish Tax Agency Cracks Down on Undeclared Wedding Gifts

Newlyweds in Spain, take note: the Agencia Tributaria is keeping a close eye on wedding gifts, including cash transfers made via mobile payment services like Paypal. Gifts over €100 must now be declared as donations and are subject to Inheritance and Gift Tax.

Couples must file Form 651 with the relevant tax authority within six months of the wedding, providing details of the gift’s value and the relationship between donor and recipient. The tax payable depends on the gift amount, the closeness of the relationship, and the rules of the autonomous community where the tax is paid.

The Tax Agency has stepped up cross-checking of financial data, particularly digital transfers, making it easier to spot undeclared contributions.

Penalties for ignoring the rules can be steep:

Gifts under €3,000: fines up to 50% of the undeclared amount.

of the undeclared amount. Gifts over €3,000: fines 50–150% , depending on severity.

, depending on severity. In cases involving fraud or intentional concealment, the penalty can reach 150%, plus interest and surcharges.

Authorities stress that the responsibility lies with the newlyweds, who must declare gifts regardless of whether they were given in cash, via transfer, or as physical presents.

So, while love may be priceless, the Tax Agency wants to make sure your wedding gifts aren’t.