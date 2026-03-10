



Club de Tenis Torrevieja held a special event this week to present new team shirts to students of its Tennis School, bringing together families, young players, coaches and local officials for a morning dedicated to grassroots sport.

The event took place at the club’s facilities and was supported by the club’s official sponsor for the 2026 season, Chapapría Navarro y Asociados, a law firm that has backed the club for several years and has once again reaffirmed its commitment to youth sport and promoting healthy lifestyles among young people.

During the morning, older students took part in a mini tennis tournament, while younger children enjoyed a range of recreational games and activities in a relaxed, family-friendly atmosphere. With bright sunshine throughout the day, the event was marked by a festive spirit and strong participation from players and their families.

The ceremony was also attended by Diana Box, Sports Councillor at Torrevieja City Council, whose presence highlighted the important role the club plays in developing local sport and encouraging young people to take up tennis.

Club officials emphasised that initiatives like this help recognise the effort and participation of students while strengthening the sense of belonging within a club that continues to grow year after year.

Through events such as the kit presentation day, the club says it remains firmly committed to grassroots sport and the values of dedication, perseverance and teamwork, while continuing to build what it describes as the “tennis family” of Torrevieja.

The club’s management also expressed special thanks to Chapapría Navarro y Asociados for its ongoing sponsorship, as well as to the families, coaches and volunteers whose support is vital to the continued development of the club’s sporting and community project.