Home Crime Attempted Murder TORREVIEJA Killing Sparks Probe Into ‘Liverpool Gun-For-Hire’ Sources cited by the Irish Press claim investigators are examining the role of a Liverpool “gunman for hire”, allegedly linked to organised crime networks operating between the UK, Ireland and Southern Spain. CrimeAttempted MurderProvince of AlicanteCosta BlancaSecurityGuardia CivilHeadlineMembers OnlyMurderOrihuela-CostaPunta PrimaRojalesTorrevieja TORREVIEJA Killing Sparks Probe Into ‘Liverpool Gun-For-Hire’ By Staff Reporter - 05/03/2026 0 Share FacebookXWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmail Membership Required This content is available to members only. Sign up to unlock access or log in if you already have an account. Sign Up Log In RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR TORREVIEJA COUNCILLOR REASSURES RESIDENTS AFTER SQUATTER SCARE THE INVISIBLE CRISIS – AN OPEN LETTER TO THE ORIHUELA COUNCILLORS FOR HEALTH, SOCIAL WELFARE AND THE COAST Orihuela Property Influencers in Handcuffs Again After Violent Rent Dispute Elis Students Learn Life-Saving Road Skills in N332 Safety Push OFF-DUTY COPS NAIL STOLEN FRENCH CAR ON AP-7 Scooter Thief Ring Collapses After Police Sweep Across San Javier and Los Alcázares Sirens, “Tsunami” Alerts and Collapsing Buildings: Torrevieja Stages Massive Earthquake Disaster Drill Elche and Torrevieja Join Forces to Demand Rail and Tram Boost Habaneras Hits 5 Million Visitors and Unveils Spain’s First Duckpin Bowling Valencian School Council President Takes “Your Voice Matters” Campaign to Torrevieja Art, Crafts, and Swing at Jávea’s Port BLOODY FEUD IN TORREVIEJA AS MAN ACCUSED IN ROJALES MURDER SHOT DEAD Sign in Welcome! Log into your account your username your password Forgot your password? Get help Create an account Create an account Welcome! Register for an account your email your username A password will be e-mailed to you. Password recovery Recover your password your email A password will be e-mailed to you. LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment