



On weekends, the port of Jávea attracts an ever-growing number of visitors. Along the promenade, they enjoy breathtaking views of the harbour and mountains, admire the unique Church of Our Lady of Loreto, a modern structure shaped like a ship, or relax on one of the many seaside terraces. Every Saturday and Sunday morning, a charming art and craft market takes place, and on Sunday, the 13th of March, you can also enjoy some authentic swing dancing.

If you think all beach markets are the same, you probably haven’t been to the one at Jávea’s port. There, the artisans’ association AMATA carefully selects the participants, and it shows! Everything on display is handmade by the people you talk to – people who prefer to dedicate their time to creating beautiful things. They are all friendly and will be delighted to share their passion for their craft with you.

They always provide pleasant background music, but on Sunday, the 13th of March, this will hardly be necessary, as the Lindy Hop La Marina dance school from Dénia will be offering a free dance class for swing lovers at the end of Avenida Jaime I, right in front of the fair. They are experts in all types of swing: Lindy Hop, Boogie Woogie, Jazz, Balboa, Swing…

The stalls are open on Saturdays and Sundays from 11:00 am till 4:00 pm or later; the dance school will be there on Sunday, the 13th of March, from 11:30 till 12:30, but they will probably stay a little longer!

The fair is located on the seafront promenade of Jávea port (search for “Craft fair Jávea” on Google Maps). Any last-minute changes (for example, due to bad weather) will be posted at https://www.puebloartesano.es/en/javea. There you can also see which stalls are expected next Saturday and Sunday.