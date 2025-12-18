New Welcome Signs to Be Installed at Orihuela Entrances





Orihuela – The Department of Tourism has awarded the contract for the drafting of the project, works supervision, and health and safety coordination for the installation of identifying signs reading “Orihuela” and “Orihuela Costa” at several roundabouts providing access to the municipality, as well as a tourist photocall featuring the name “Orihuela” along the coastline.

The planned actions include the installation of large-format three-dimensional lettering at three strategic entry points to the municipality: the Alameda del Mar roundabout (N-332), the Campoamor roundabout (N-332), and the roundabout providing access to Orihuela via the CV-95. These installations will help strengthen Orihuela’s visual identity, improve the perception of the destination, and enhance the urban environment at some of the most representative access points to the municipality.

The project also includes the installation of a tourist photocall bearing the name Orihuela on the esplanade at Playa Flamenca, conceived as a promotional and visitor-attraction element that will encourage the dissemination of the municipality’s image.

The contract has been awarded to the company OPTIMUN PROYECTOS Y ESTUDIOS, SL, for an amount of €6,957.50. This initiative is covered by the grant awarded by the Ministry of Industry and Tourism under the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan, and is funded by the European Union through the Next Generation EU funds.