Pilar de la Horadada Honoured as European City of Sport 2026





Pilar de la Horadada has been awarded the title of European City of Sport 2026 at the European Parliament, an international recognition that highlights its commitment to health, nature, culture, tourism, and sport. The accolade, granted by ACES Europe, is shared with towns across more than 15 countries, emphasizing the municipality’s dedication to promoting an active lifestyle—71% of residents regularly use its sports facilities.

The award ceremony, attended by nearly 500 participants from over 70 countries, saw Mayor José María Pérez, Sports Councilor José Antonio Martínez, and Sports Director Pedro Quesada receive the honor on behalf of the community. Martínez noted that in Pilar de la Horadada, sport is “a lifestyle experienced in every corner, from the coast and mountains to historic sites.”

The municipality was recognized not only for its high-quality sports infrastructure but also for its integration of sports with nature, culture, and tourism. Its facilities include football fields, indoor and outdoor multipurpose courts, athletics tracks, swimming pools (indoor and outdoor), climbing walls, paddle courts, a youth hostel, and upcoming multipurpose courts for basketball, volleyball, and psychomotor activities.

Sports programs in Pilar de la Horadada are inclusive: families with multiple children, single-parent households, and people with disabilities receive financial support, and the local health system subsidizes prescribed physical activity. Additionally, the town collaborates with the tourism department to position itself as a destination for outdoor sports, joining the Valencian Network of Smart Tourist Destinations to enhance sustainability and innovation.

Pilar de la Horadada joins 14 other European towns receiving the 2026 City of Sport designation, including six in Spain. At the same ceremony, Naples (Italy) was named European Capital of Sport 2026, and Guayaquil (Ecuador) as American Capital of Sport 2026.

This recognition serves as a catalyst for future initiatives. In the coming year, coinciding with the 40th anniversary of the town’s administrative independence from Orihuela, Pilar de la Horadada will host sports events promoting inclusion, sustainability, and quality of life, cementing its identity as a city where sport is central to community and culture.