Over 100 People Join World Alzheimer’s Day Walk at Casaverde Pilar de la Horadada (Alicante)





September 20, 2025 — The Casaverde Seniors Centre in Pilar de la Horadada held its first solidarity walk on Saturday, “Memories in Motion,” to mark World Alzheimer’s Day, observed annually on September 21. The initiative aimed to raise awareness of the disease, promote empathy, and highlight the importance of memory care and dignity for older adults.

The event began at 10:00 a.m. at the centre’s entrance, gathering residents, families, volunteers, and Casaverde staff. At 10:15, participants set off on a short route around the block, completing two laps before returning to the residence. After the walk, attendees enjoyed an information fair with awareness tables, a commemorative mural puzzle, and handcrafted pins made by residents.

“With this walk we want to remember that Alzheimer’s affects not only those diagnosed but also their families and caregivers. Our mission is to support them, raise awareness, and above all, celebrate life and the memories that connect us,” said Eva de la Cruz, director of Casaverde Pilar de la Horadada.

The initiative was supported by the Pilar de la Horadada Town Council, represented by councillors Elisabet Marcos (Elderly) and Marina Sáez (Social Services).