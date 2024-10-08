Murcia Public Prosecutor’s Office investigating 34 million Regional Government failure





The Murcia Public Prosecutor’s Office is delving into a 34 million euro debacle involving the Regional Government. The investigation stems from the 2019 contract termination with the previous concessionaire of the Murcia International Airport, primarily owned by Sacyr.

The Prosecutor’s Office has initiated pre-trial proceedings to explore potential fraud in the Community’s claim submission to the courts, which demanded 36.4 million euros from the concessionaire. This move follows a complaint by the association Preeminencia del Derecho, led by lawyer José Luis Mazón.

The High Court of Justice (TSJ) recently partially upheld the former concessionaire’s appeal against the Autonomous Community, which prevents the company from paying the 36.4 million euros. The ruling from June 14 by the Administrative Litigation Chamber, adhering to Supreme Court criteria, invalidated the contract termination with Sociedad Concesionaria Aeropuerto de Murcia SA (SCM) due to procedural errors. The Community’s demand for compensation for “non-compliance” in the airport’s construction and operation was thus annulled.

Mazón’s complaint accuses the regional government of “neglecting duty in favor of well-known businessmen,” suggesting that the events may constitute fraud. The Prosecutor’s Office now must determine whether to pursue its own complaint or close the case.