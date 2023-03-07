



As well as the hugely popular St Patrick’s Day Parade taking place on the Cabo Roig strip from 3pm, the IrishinTorre group will celebrate St Patrick’s Day with a bilingual Mass (English, Spanish and a bit of Irish) on Friday 17 March at 10.00h in the Church of la Inmaculada which faces the main square of Torrevieja, Plaza de la Constitution.

Afterwards, there will be a short celebration in Plaza de la Constitution with the permission of the Ayuntamiento de Torrevieja.

They will raise the Irish flag, sing the anthem and enjoy some traditional Irish music.

Further enquiries to irishtorrevieja@gmail.com