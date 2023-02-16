The Councillor for Local Police, Mobility and Traffic in Torrevieja, Federico Alarcón, has announced that intelligent road signs have been installed in various parts of the town, all in a bid to improve road safety. They are interactive, illuminated road signs that are activated through sensors, which send a signal when they detect the passage of a vehicle, either numerically or with icons, thus the driver receives information and warnings. In addition to improving road safety, these intelligent road signs are more sustainable and economical, since they work using solar panels. Pedagogical radars are especially indicated to influence the behaviour of drivers, so they moderate their speed, by making them aware that they are exceeding the speed limits in areas that are especially sensitive to inappropriate speed such as urban environments, proximity of pedestrians, schools, etc. Specifically, you will find the intelligent road signs on Avenida de Desiderio Rodríguez with José Hódar (playa Los Náufragos), Desiderio Rodríguez at the height of the La Veleta urbanisation, Gregorio Marañón with the entrance to the port, and they are also being installed at the exits of the ambulance units (Avenida Rosa Mazón) and the Fire Station. The post Torrevieja Installs Intelligent Road Signs first appeared on This Is Torrevieja - News and events from Torrevieja.

