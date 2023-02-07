



Tulbaghia Violacea – commonly known as the Society Garlic – is perfect for borders, pots and ground cover that flower for a long period over the summer months.

This is a popular garden plant that is useful for difficult hot corners of the garden, as it will tolerate prolonged drought, flourishing with regular watering.

It’s also ideal for coastal gardens, since it tolerates sea breeze very well.

A fast growing, bulbous plant that grows from fat, tuberous roots which spread to form clumps of plants to a height of 0.5m.

Its leaves are long and narrow, slightly fleshy and smell strongly of garlic when bruised.

Its tubular flowers are pinkish mauve in colour, clustered into umbels of up to 20 flowers, held above the leaves on a tall flower stalk.

The fruit when ripe will split to release the flattened, hard black seeds to self propagate in Spring, or you can divide any larger clumps.

It seldom falls prey to pests and diseases, however, slugs and snails can cause considerable damage to the foliage.